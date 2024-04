No one was injured Wednesday morning when a small plane went down in a Denton field, according to the Denton Fire Department.

A single-engine aircraft reported loss of power and went down in a field just north of Denton Enterprise Airport, 5000 Airport Road, in southwest Denton. Only the pilot was on board the plane, and they are OK, according to Denton FD, which responded to the scene.

