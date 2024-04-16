Meet the Candidates: Argyle ISD Board Place 5

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide several municipal and school board contests.

Two seats in Argyle ISD will be on ballots this spring, Places 4 and 5. In Place 5, Incumbent Leona McDade’s reelection bid is being challenged by Wendy McCue.

Election Day is May 4, and early voting will run April 22-30. The last day to register to vote is April 4, and the last day to apply for ballot by mail is April 23. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May. The candidates for Place 5 on the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees are listed in alphabetic order below with their answers to the questionnaire.

Place 5 (3-year-term)

Wendy McCue, 49

Town of residence: Argyle

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 9 years

Occupation: Executive Assistant at University of North Texas

Education: B.A. Modern Languages – Spanish. Kansas State University.

Previous public service: Bond Committee 2024

Bond Committee 2022

Bond Oversight Committee since 2020

Translator since 2012

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? After a decade of working in the front offices of Argyle ISD campuses, I have a unique insight and experience that would benefit the students, staff, district and the community. In addition, I have been on the bond committee for 2024 and 2022 as well as the bond oversight committee since 2020. All of those offer a specific insight into the growth and development opportunities Argyle ISD faces. I am eager to explore new opportunities and challenges to help support and drive the excellence that Argyle ISD is known for.

Mission statement: With a decade of service in the front offices of Argyle ISD schools, I bring a valuable perspective and skill set that can enhance the educational experience for students, staff, and the community as we face growth and development opportunities.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? Our three boys have since graduated from Argyle High School in 2019, 2021, and 2023.

Facebook page: Wendy McCue for Argyle ISD School Board

Dr. Leona McDade, 71 (i)

Town of residence: Argyle

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 14 years

Occupation: Retired educator

Education: B.A. History

M.S. Elementary Education and Special Education

Ph.D Special Education and Education Administration

Previous public service: Current six year Trustee on the Argyle ISD School Board

Past Member, Planning and Zoning Commission, Town of Argyle, TX

Past President, Municipal Development District, Town of Argyle, TX

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I am running for re-election to my third term on the AISD School Board. I want to continue the great work of our Board of Trustees in overseeing district growth, finances, our educational excellence, along with the safety and security of all our students and staff. My 30+ years as a public educator and retired principal gives me unique insight in my decision making.

Mission statement: I will continue the work of our Board: Maintaining our district values and culture of excellence in academics, athletics, fine arts, and extracurricular activities, while overseeing rapid growth; Maintaining our outstanding financial integrity and management, particularly in light of the lack of adequate funding by our state legislature;

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? 2020 Graduate of Argyle High School

Facebook page: Leona McDade – For Re-Election Argyle ISD School Board Trustee Place 5