Denton doctor arrested after allegedly inappropriately touching women

The Denton Police Department and the Texas Office of the Attorney General have arrested a Denton doctor on four counts of Indecent Assault following a monthslong joint investigation, according to a Denton PD news release.

In May 2023, a woman reported that Dr. Ikenna Adugba, an internist, inappropriately touched her during a doctor’s appointment at First Care Medical Center in Denton. Because Adugba is a Medicaid provider and physician, Denton PD detectives contacted the Texas Office of the Attorney General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for assistance with the case. Over the course of their investigation, detectives identified three additional female patients who reported Adugba assaulted them during doctor’s appointments in 2022 and 2023, according to the news release.

Detectives obtained four arrest warrants for Indecent Assault on Monday. Adugba, a 64-year-old Coppell resident, was arrested at his work in the 2100 block of Brinker Road without incident on Tuesday. Adugba was booked into the City of Denton Jail on an $80,000 bond; he has since bonded out.

Anyone with information about Adugba, including any unreported incidents, is encouraged to contact Det. Marqui Curtis at 940-349-7727.