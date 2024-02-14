Highland Village FD getting new brush truck

The Highland Village City Council on Tuesday approved the purchase of a new brush truck for the city’s fire department.

The city is purchasing the new truck from Weis Fire & Safety Equipment — through a cooperative purchasing agreement with the Houston Galveston Area Council — for $248,170, according to a city news release. The brush truck will be built and delivered in 18-20 months.

The Highland Village Fire Department’s current brush truck is from 2012 and meets the criteria for replacement; brush trucks are typically replaced every 12-15 years. The purchase was included in the city’s 2023/24 vehicle equipment replacement schedule budget, according to the city.