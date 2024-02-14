Just the Facts with Mayor Ron Robertson — February 2024

On Saturday, May 4, Copper Canyon will conduct a general election to elect three council members. Three citizens will be elected at large to serve a two-year term and please note the places are not geographically based. These positions are currently filled by:

Council Member Place 1 – Steven Hill

Council Member Place 3 – Rudy Castillo

Council Member Place 5 – Chase Lybbert

Applications to file for a place on the May 4, 2024 ballot must be received by 5 p.m. February 16 at Town Hall, 400 Woodland Drive. Town Hall office hours are 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., however Town Hall will remain open until 5 p.m. on February 16. For more information, please contact Secretary Sheila Morales at [email protected].

Copper Canyon hosts 13th Annual Denton County Mayors Crime Prevention Luncheon

On January 25, I was honored once again to host this important annual luncheon. The guest list included Denton County mayors, police chiefs, fire chiefs, county commissioners, Texas state representatives for Denton County, constables, local justices of the peace, and Denton Sheriff’s officials among others. Thank you to our Town Hall staff Troy Meyer, Sheila Morales, Steve Adams, Jessica Baker and volunteers Donna Welsh and Paula Castillo for your tireless efforts in making this annual event a huge success. We also appreciate the generosity of Crossroads Bible Church in Double Oak for the use of their sanctuary and the staff who manage this yearly event.

Over 90 guests attended the luncheon this year which is always generously sponsored by CoServ. Over 13 years ago, former Copper Canyon Mayor Sue Tejml hosted the first of these luncheons to address serious issues that precede or accelerate criminal activity in Denton County. The purpose is for local officials to get together and collaborate on the topic of crime prevention in Denton County. This year’s speaker was Bob Williams, Founder and CEO of Ranch Hands Rescue and Bob’s House of Hope located here in Denton County.

Ranch Hands Rescue is a human and animal sanctuary founded on hope and healing for the long-term recovery of trauma victims, special needs animals, and male survivors of sex trafficking. On June 1, 2021, Bob’s House of Hope opened its doors to these unseen survivors of sexual slavery. Finally, there is a place for these young men to go to escape the horrors of commercial sexual exploitation, and more importantly, a place for them to rebuild their lives and start fresh with the skills they need to live a life of dignity and purpose free from the ravages of trauma.

The ranch program partners with local agencies in the DFW Metroplex to serve these young men every week as well as serving our veterans and other victims of trafficking.

For more information about the tremendous mission of Bob and his team, please visit the Ranch Hands Rescue website at ranchhandsrescue.org to learn more about how you can help.

In observance of Presidents Day, Town Hall will be closed Monday, February 19.