Harvest Happenings — February 2024

February is my favorite month. I love cold weather, warm blankets, hot chocolate, and relaxing by a fire. I also love that the month is dedicated to love. I am not talking about romantic love, just love in general. It’s always a great reminder that I am loved and gives me the opportunity to show friends and family how much I love them.

You can also use this month for self-care, fostering relationships with neighbors, family and friends, and loving others. On our resident HOA Facebook page, I asked the question how has a Harvest neighbor shown you/your family love? The responses were so heartwarming that I wanted to share a few of them with you. I hope you are encouraged by these simple acts of love and kindness and will look for ways to love your neighbors.

“When my husband unexpectedly passed away last summer, the outpouring of love, care, and support completely filled our grieving hearts. We received cards, food, gift cards and offers from our street neighbors. This is the first neighborhood of all the places we have lived before that we found such amazing and caring people showing kindness and compassion to their neighbors. It’s like God is shining on the Harvest Community to pour love, kindness, and compassion.” – Wanda

“We are a retired couple who have loved living in Harvest the past five years. We have met many wonderful people here by participating in some of the many activities. There are so many ways are receive love from our community. From neighbors bringing us fresh veggies from her garden; handmade cards for birthdays; checking in on us during bad weather to inviting my husband to a monthly lunch for Harvest men; bringing us meals when we are sick; and to meeting my best friend. We are so blessed to live here.” – Mary

“We have a wonderful street full of caring neighbors. I asked for an egg while I was cooking for the holidays and received one from three neighbors! Not a big deal, but sure does express kindness and caring.” – Donna

“My neighbor periodically checks in on me and my husband. I do the same if we haven’t seen each other. It’s neighbors watching after each other.” – Mitzi

“We have a great street of neighbors. From getting packages off our porch when we aren’t home; letting dogs out if they are home alone for a long time to suppling cooking ingredients; getting mail or watering plants if we are traveling; and watching my house with you go out of town. There is a true sense of community here.” – Michele

“It’s neighbors always willing to step in and help. I work at a Title 1 school and was worried my students wouldn’t be able to stay warm during the freeze. I posted on our neighborhood Facebook page asking if anyone had any old jackets. Precious families throughout our neighborhood began putting jackets out on their porches for me to pick up. In one night, I picked up 40 jackets! I was able to give them to students in need the next day. That’s our community.” – Casey

“We were fostering a little girl who arrived with nothing but the clothes on her back. This neighborhood banded together and provided more than enough clothes, toys etc. She left with a bike and enough clothes and toys to fill the back of a suburban. I love the way our community comes together whenever someone needs help.” – Sarah