Burger restaurant coming to Argyle

Radical Hospitality will open a new burger restaurant this year in Argyle.

This month, the company put up a sign at the old St. Argyle’s Cajun Kitchen (previously Fuzzy’s Tacos), 421 Hwy 377, saying Denton County Independent Hamburger Co. is coming soon.

The Argyle restaurant will be a separate operation from the existing Denton County Independent Hamburger location at 507 West University Drive. Radical Hospitality purchased the downtown location in 2012, and bought the name, as well. The company closed that restaurant and rebranded as LSA Burger Co.

The prior longtime owner of Denton County Independent Hamburger, Kim Kitchens, continued to operate the other location via a licensing agreement. A new owner, Mike Barnett, bought that location in 2018 and relocated to West University.

“The principals of Radical Hospitality have decided to open a Denton County Independent Hamburger in Argyle later this year,” the West University restaurant’s website says. “They approached Mike Barnett to join them in this venture. After much consideration, Mike decided he couldn’t commit to another new store at this time. Therefore, the location at 507 W. University and the future location in Argyle will operate independently with separate ownership.

“We wish them well in Argyle, and we hope this clears up any confusion there may have been.”

John “Sparky” Pearson, co-founder of Radical Hospitality, said the new burger restaurant in Argyle will be a fast-casual burger concept serving a simple food menu, as well as beer and wine. Pearson said the menu and atmosphere will be completely different from LSA.

“It’s going to be a throwback burger joint,” Pearson said. “It’s cool that this 40-year-old brand is coming to Argyle. We kept this in our back pocket, knowing one day we wanted to have a counter-service burger place.”

Pearson said the company hopes to open the new restaurant in early fall. He also said the Bumbershoot barbecue trailer, located behind the future Denton Independent Burger, is planning to reopen around the same time, if not sooner.

“It’s taking us a while to get everything lined back up after the pandemic,” he said. “We’re hoping to get that little corner humming again.”