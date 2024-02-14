Bartonville Town Update — February 2024

Hello Bartonville! We can all be thankful that the mid-January ice event this year did not approach anything like the 2021 winter storm, but any resident who ventured out noticed that Bartonville has contracted with a third-party provider to salt our hills and major intersections for safety during such events. Last year we discovered that TxDOT focuses primarily on interstates and the county focuses primarily on major TxDOT roads like FM 407. The Town Council and I continue to search for ways to keep the community safe without raising taxes.

As part of the aforementioned safety enhancements, the numbers are in for the annual traffic counts for our major roads in the community. This is a result of the recommendations from the Traffic Safety Committee the Town Council and I created in 2022, and enhanced police enforcement of those recommended changes. As overall traffic in our area increased year-over-year, those roads impacted by the new stop sign locations (E. Jeter, Porter, Gibbons, Dove Creek) saw significant decreases in traffic. Commuter traffic speeding through our community was a major concern voiced in the Comprehensive Plan Survey, and we will continue to look at ways to address this issue.

Our new Chief of Police will begin work this February. The Town Council approved utilizing the services of Sierra Delta for this important process, and as a result we received 27 applicants. Mr. Kirk Riggs was ultimately chosen for the position and brings over 40 years of experience and leadership to our great team of officers. His experience includes Chief of Police for Rockwall, Texas, and Chief of Police for Jersey Village near Houston. A welcome reception is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 13, before the Special Town Council meeting.

The addition of Chief Riggs will bring our police department back to full staffing. With this coming change, the Council and I would like to thank Assistant Chief Wendell Mitchell from Flower Mound for his contribution to our department as we went through our selection process. His steady leadership through this change was invaluable to our team. We would also like to thank Flower Mound City Manager James Childers and Flower Mound Chief Andy Kancel for making this partnership possible.

We are pleased to announce that two of our residents, Jeffrey Grubbs, and Donna Welsh, will be serving on the new Emergency Service District 2 Board which is appointed by our commissioners. Both are highly qualified, and their skills and knowledge will be beneficial to the Board. Jeffrey currently serves as Chair of Bartonville’s Crime Control and Prevention board, and Donna has extensive experience in municipal government working with boards and commissions. Thank you, Jeffrey and Donna, for serving on this important Board.

Save the Date – Saturday, April 13, from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m., Bartonville Annual Spring Clean Up Event at the Lantana Fellowship Church. This event is FREE to Bartonville residents. We will have trash trucks, document shredding, computer crushers, and a donation truck for small household items. Back by popular demand, disposal of tree limbs and brush will also be available this year. Tree limbs and logs may be 15” in diameter maximum and no treated wood, plastic, lumber, wood with nails, etc. can be processed through the woodchipper. Keep an eye out for the information postcard that will be mailed to residents in March.

Last February and March I participated in meetings regarding the proposed Oncor Ramhill Horn – Dunham 345kV transmission line project. At that time, the proposed route would have impacted residents on Glenview Lane in Bartonville. Representatives from Congressman Burgess’ office and Senator Tan Parker’s office joined the mayors from potentially impacted towns to receive an update from Oncor and USACE regarding the current feasibility process. I am pleased to inform our residents that the Texas Public Utility Commission approved the alternate route for the line that runs parallel to FM 1171 well south of Bartonville.

Development Update

Andy’s Frozen Custard and Swig at FM 407 and Jeter had their Conditional Use Permits approved by the Town Council during the January Regular Meeting.

Whataburger has gone vertical with its building at FM 407 and Blanco as construction continues at a quick pace.

Deer Hollow (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek) – this subdivision includes 14 residential lots.

Eagle Ridge (2-acre subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.

Hudson Hills (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s) – this subdivision includes 33 residential lots.

Trifecta Estates (2-acre subdivision off McMakin) – this subdivision includes 8 residential lots.

Meeting Reminders

Town Council meets the third Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.; unless changed by Town Council action. The February meeting has been moved to the 13th to accommodate election polling in the council chamber.

Planning & Zoning meets the first Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Community Development Corporation meets second Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Board of Adjustment, Crime Control & Prevention District, Special Events Committee, and Traffic Safety Committee meets as needed.

