Traffic switch planned for Main Street at I-35E

A significant traffic switch at Main Street and I-35E will begin on Thursday evening, according to the city of Lewisville.

Construction will take place on the eastbound lanes of Main Street on the east side of I-35E. The bridge over I-35E will be reduced to two lanes in each direction, according to the city.

The traffic switch is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday and will remain that way for about three months. The section of Main Street in front of Medical City Lewisville, 500 West Main St., will be closed.

The construction project is part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s Denton County Connections project — part of the larger Texas Clear Lanes project — which intends to improve traffic bottlenecks along the I-35 corridor in Denton County. Click here for more information.