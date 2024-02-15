Heavenly Crust Pizza opens in Flower Mound

A new charitable pizza restaurant opened Thursday in Flower Mound.

Flower Mound residents Erik and Ronda Bauer opened their first Heavenly Crust Pizza location a few years ago in North Richland Hills. Now, their second location is open at 2311 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 304.

“We are very excited to open in the city where we live,” Ronda said in an interview last summer. “We know Flower Mound is a great place to do business.”

Heavenly Crust features a unique layered cracker crunchy crust “that you can’t get anywhere else,” Ronda said, as well as a New York style crust and cauliflower crust, plus strombolis and calzones. Customers can get any specialty pizza as a stromboli or calzone, or they can build their own however they want them.

The restaurant will be open daily, except Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. To celebrate the grand opening, Heavenly Crust will give away a free jumbo slice of a different pizza every day for 20 days, starting March 1.

The business donates more than half of its profits to Christian charities, and gives back to the community in other ways, such as a daily giveaway during the Christmas season.

