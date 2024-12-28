Sunday, December 29, 2024
Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 20 arrests in October, answered, or initiated 1,792 calls for service and took 28 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

October 2 – Officers responded to the 7900 blk of Canyon Falls Drive regarding an assault. Upon arrival, officers were notified that another child bit a toddler. The parent refused medical assistance.

October 6 – Officers responded to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a theft of construction equipment and trailers. The complainant stated he dropped off the trailers a few weeks ago and noticed them gone recently. Report forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

October 15 – Officers responded to the 8000 blk of Gasoline Alley regarding an auto theft. The complainant stated he was only in the store for about one minute. It was discovered that a friend took his vehicle while he was inside the business.

October 21 – Officers responded to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding a disturbance. The complainant advised a customer wanted a refund on their food purchase. When the business declined, the subject ripped hoses from the water machine and began to throw water from “la toilette” at the food. After carefully dodging the water works, employees were able to take a picture of the subject’s vehicle and license plate. The report was forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

October 23 – Officers responded to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding an assault. The complainant advised that a man driving a large commercial vehicle was upset because the complainant’s vehicle was blocking him in. After a few blows were exchanged, each party left. Officers located both subjects and no one wanted to file charges.

October 25 – Officers responded to the 8000 blk of Small Block Road regarding an auto theft. The witness advised that his mother’s vehicle was stolen but waited a week to call and report the theft. Officers advised subject to have his mother call to report the car stolen since she is the registered owner.

