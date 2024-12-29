Sunday, December 29, 2024
Bartonville Police Blotter

Bartonville Police Blotter

An officer was dispatched to a local grocery store in reference to a subject playing their violin over a loudspeaker too loudly. The officer determined maybe their music was better suited for Nashville and asked them to relocate from the store’s parking lot.

An officer was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle sitting in front of a caller’s residence. The officer arrived and found the vehicle to be a lost Amazon delivery driver. The driver was given better directions than their pocket computer and they left the scene to get their packages to the correct home.

An officer was dispatched to a residential area in reference to two donkeys on the loose, trying to challenge cars to a game of chicken. Our officer arrived and was able to get the wild burros back into their pen.

While patrolling our lovely town in the evening admiring the Halloween decorations, one of our officers observed a reckless vehicle. Our officer made a traffic stop on the vehicle and determined that the driver had too many adult treats (meaning alcohol) and an arrest was made for driving while intoxicated.

The Bartonville Police Department, with support from Flower Mound Police and Homeland Security, executed a search warrant on Nov. 22 at a Bartonville home following cyber tips about child pornography from the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. A 50-year-old man was arrested and charged with felony possession and promotion of child pornography.

