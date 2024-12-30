Murphree: Public safety takes flight

I implemented an Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) program in 2019. Lieutenant Robert Hamilton oversees the program, which currently has five FAA Part 107-certified Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) pilots. The training is a six-week course that covers the laws and regulations and how to operate UAVs, commonly referred to as drones.

How do UAV’s benefit law enforcement? UAV technology is a huge asset to our county as it can help monitor traffic collisions, surveillance of criminal activity, fugitive apprehension, natural disasters, assessing hazardous areas, crime scene documentation, critical incidents, and search and rescue of vulnerable or missing persons.

Each deployment of the UAV requires a pilot in command (PIC) and a visual observer (VO). The VO’s responsibility is to provide air traffic control for the PIC. UAVs have become common in our society along with first responders. They allow officers, firefighters, and emergency management personnel to evaluate situations safely and more rapidly than ever before while being much more economical and obtainable than manned aircraft. Most departments could not afford to purchase or maintain a helicopter or airplane. Now, departments can have many of the same benefits for a small fraction of the cost.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with the UNT Police Department to host a joint drone training exercise in November. This training was sponsored by Dronescense Software Company and Darley Drone Company. The training centered on search and rescue tactics, addressing various challenges that professionals may encounter in the field. Five distinct obstacles were set up, each requiring deputies, officers, and firefighters to employ different techniques. The obstacles were timed, and Dronescense Software and Darley Drone Company offered prizes to the winners.

Some citizens believe that the use of drones intrudes on their privacy. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office values the constitutional rights and privacy of all citizens. UAS technology will be employed in accordance with these rights and will only be used with judicial authorization when necessary. As technology advances, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office will continue to utilize these resources to create a safer environment for both citizens and employees, all while being fiscally responsible.