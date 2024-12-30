Monday, December 30, 2024
Argyle Police Blotter

Mark Smith
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Oct. 26 at 10:20 a.m., someone reported a vehicle was parked with the engine running and no one inside on Stonecrest Road. A responding officer checked and found a woman “sawing wood” in the passenger seat. Her husband, a tree-trimmer, was working at a nearby residence.

On Oct. 27 at 1:07 a.m., a resident on Peaceful Lane ironically reported loud profane music coming from a neighbor’s house. Police went to the home but were unable to get anyone to come to the door, so they went around the house to the backyard, where they found the homeowner asleep in a chair. An officer “had to perform a sternum rub (a common technique used by paramedics) to wake him up and advise him the music was a nuisance to the neighbors.” The man turned the music off and declined medical attention.

On Oct. 29 at 6:27 p.m., a caller reported seeing a gray car near Hwy 377 and FM 407 with what looked like a human finger sticking out of the trunk. An officer located the suspect vehicle and stopped it. After explaining the call, the officer opened the trunk and found only cardboard boxes, jackets and trash. Later, the caller provided video of the car to the officer, who noted that “it did look like something was moving around” but he couldn’t put his finger on it.

On Oct. 31 at 7 a.m., a man servicing a porta-potty on Ranchview Road smelled trouble after he saw a red laser pointing at him from a nearby home and saw a man aiming what appeared to be a gun equipped with the laser, even after he retreated to his truck. Police responded to the residence and spoke with the homeowner, who showed the officer a black flashlight that emits a red light. The man explained that he was trying to identify who was outside, citing ongoing issues with builders starting work too early in the area.

On Nov. 8 at 8:19 p.m., some kids called 911 from Carrington Drive because while they were ding dong ditching, a man came out saying he “liked chasing little kids,” then followed them in his vehicle. The responding officer was unable to locate the creeper, and advised the kids that “ding dong ditching is not cool and you never know who could come out and have a gun.”

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

