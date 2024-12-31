Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Flower Mound Police Blotter

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
(Photo courtesy of the Flower Mound Police Department)

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

A 71-year-old man reported that an unknown suspect threatened to publish nude photos of him and coerced him into giving the suspect $1,500 in Bitcoin. The victim later received another demand for money from a different phone number, so he reported it to police.

On Oct. 1 at 7:52 p.m., employees at Dick’s Sporting Goods reported one male and two female suspects stole a large amount of merchandise and fled in a Nissan sedan. Police found the suspect vehicle and pulled it over. The trio was taken into custody and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, among other charges. Officers recovered $900 worth of stolen merchandise.

Flower Mound police arrested Christopher L. Betts, 44, of Lewisville, on Nov. 4 following a robbery at PointBank on Long Prairie Road. Betts allegedly demanded $1,000 in $100 bills and fled on foot before officers stopped his vehicle nearby, finding cash matching the amount taken. Witnesses identified Betts as the suspect in two previous robberies at the same bank in October. He faces three robbery charges in Flower Mound and two additional charges out of Coppell.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

