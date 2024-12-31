Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Oct. 30, a student at Briarhill Middle School was arrested for threatening to use or exhibit a firearm in a school after he told teachers and staff members that he was going to shoot up the school.

Police took a report on Nov. 5 after a juvenile used a spoofed phone number to send a sexually explicit video to another juvenile, believing the recipient was someone they knew. But the recipient of the video shared it with multiple people, who began bullying the original sender and their sibling.

On or before Nov. 14, someone used a crowbar to break into a storage building at Copperas Branch Park and stole tools and lawn equipment valued about $5,200.