Parker: A new start for America, renewing a vision for government efficiency and accountability

By State Senator Tan Parker, SD12

The new year brings a sense of renewal, offering us fresh opportunities to embrace meaningful change and rekindle hope. It’s also a season of resolutions – personal commitments to uphold promises to guide us to a better future. Government is no different; and your leaders must be accountable, work efficiently, and focus on solutions that improve lives.

The greatness of America lies in its people – their innovation, resilience, and unwavering belief in freedom. As a Texan and conservative, I know that government must serve the people, not the other way around. It must remain transparent, accountable, and efficient to honor hardworking taxpayers. These principles are the foundation of Texas’ success and a blueprint for America’s potential. These principles are not just lofty ideals; they are the foundation upon which Texas has thrived and the inspiration for what America can achieve.

Texas proves that limited, efficient government fosters prosperity. Leading the nation in job creation, Fortune 500 headquarters, and economic opportunity, we uphold fiscal responsibility with a balanced budget that meets the needs of our citizens. This contrasts sharply with Washington’s unsustainable debt and regulatory overreach, which burdens the system and stifles growth.

President Reagan wisely said, “The problem isn’t that people are taxed too little; the problem is that government spends too much.” That truth rings louder today than ever before. Washington’s unchecked spending creates a heavy debt burden for citizens, leaving us with trillions in debt, and saddling future generations with the consequences of today’s irresponsibility. Texas’ model of fiscal discipline and limited government offers a path to restore accountability and opportunity.

As presiding officer of the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission, I’ve seen the value of rigorous oversight. Sunset reviews ensure state agencies operate effectively, efficiently, and without overreach, safeguarding legislative intent and keeping government lean and accountable. This process is vital to maintaining public trust and ensuring responsive governance.

Unchecked regulation stifles opportunity, which is why I’ve championed legislation to curb government agencies’ rule-making authority. Bureaucratic overreach not only undermines legislative intent but also erodes trust in government. By limiting this overreach, we preserve the principle that power derives from the people, as our Founding Fathers intended.

President Trump’s vision for a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), alongside leaders like Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, offers a transformative opportunity to bring Texas’ principles to Washington. In his first term, President Trump showed that bold reforms, like cutting red tape, can unleash economic growth, create jobs, and empower American ingenuity.

By building on these successes, leaders can tackle runaway spending, streamline government, and restore accountability. Musk’s innovative mindset and Ramaswamy’s entrepreneurial vision are the perfect complements to President Trump’s leadership. This dynamic relationship will revolutionize governance, unleash American potential, and address the crippling national debt.

Texas proves that deregulation and fiscal responsibility are not just ideals but effective strategies. Empowering individuals and businesses drives innovation, creates jobs, and enables the pursuit of the American Dream. Our thriving energy and technology sectors illustrate what’s possible when government trusts the people it serves.

On January 14, your Texas Legislature convenes, and on January 20, President Trump becomes our 47th president. These events bring a renewal in both our state and federal government. Now is the moment to reaffirm the principles of our Founding Fathers. Local governance, grounded in humility, accountability, and purpose, serves the people best. Restoring faith in government means proving it can operate efficiently, protect liberty, and foster opportunity without overburdening taxpayers.

America’s future is brightest when we act boldly. By adopting the Texas model, we can rein in Washington’s excesses, restore accountability, and spark a new era of prosperity for every American. Together, we will fulfill the vision of a government that truly serves the people—one that safeguards freedom, drives opportunity, and ensures our nation’s best days lie ahead.

I am honored serve as your voice in the 89th Legislative Session and look forward to staying in touch. Please contact me at 512.463.0112 or [email protected]. You can also follow me on social media channels by searching @TanParkerTX.