Argyle resident wins 1 gold, 1 silver in Olympic skeet events

Argyle resident Vincent Hancock has won a pair of medals — one gold, one silver — in the 2024 Paris Olympics Games.

On Saturday, Hancock, 35, won his fourth Olympic gold medal in Men’s Skeet, becoming the sixth athlete ever to win four Olympic gold medals in the same individual event, according to Team USA. Hancock narrowly defeated American Conner Prince, 24, of Burleson, with a score of 58 to 57 hits out of 60 pulls.

At it since ’08 🇺🇸 Skeet shooter Vincent Hancock adds his name to the record books 👏#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/dghu3ArnzM — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 3, 2024

On Monday, Hancock, an Army veteran and owner of Northlake Shooting Sports, competed in the first Olympic Mixed Team Skeet competition alongside his student, Austen Smith. Hancock and Smith were edged out by Italy’s Gabriele Rossetti and Diana Bacosi, 45-44, in the final. The silver medal is Hancock’s first Olympic medal that isn’t gold. It’s Smith’s second Olympic medal, one day after winning the bronze in Women’s Skeet.