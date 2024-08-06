Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Dr. Chelsea Wehr brings new energy to established Flower Mound pediatric dental practice

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
4
Dr. Chelsea Wehr (left) continues the legacy of caring for children’s oral health started by Dr. Debra Duffy (right) 30 years ago.

Longtime residents of Flower Mound have seen businesses come and go over the last few decades. While we have watched our town grow exponentially through the years, there are some staples that have stood the test of time. Pediatric Dentistry of Flower Mound, formerly known as Debra C. Duffy, DDS, is one of those constants.

Dr. Duffy opened her first practice in 1994 on Morriss Road. The practice later moved to Old Settlers Road in 2004. For 30 years Dr. Duffy has cared for the tiny teeth of Flower Mound, but she has made the decision to pass the “toothbrush” to her associate, Dr. Chelsea Wehr.

“It has been my honor to serve so many of the children of Flower Mound over the years,” said Dr. Duffy. “Many of my early patients are parents themselves and now bring their kids here! It is difficult to end this era, but I believe I have found the perfect replacement in Dr. Wehr.”

Dr. Wehr is a Texas native from the small town of Lindsay. Her parents will tell you that she first made the declaration of her dream to be a dentist at age 10, and every decision from that point on was in pursuit of that goal. She attended undergrad at the University of North Texas where she competed for the Mean Green in Track and Field and obtained her degree in Biology. She then attended dental school at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. During her four years of dental school, she married her college sweetheart, Jordan, and they welcomed two children, Harrison and Miles. After becoming a mother, Dr. Wehr realized her calling to pediatric dentistry where she could be an advocate for children and parents. She completed her two-year pediatric dental residency serving as chief resident in Houston. Then, with a third child on the way, she packed up her family to move back to North Texas to join Dr. Duffy’s practice in Flower Mound.

Over the last three years, Dr. Wehr has become an active member of our community. She currently serves as the president of the Women of Flower Mound, a local nonprofit known for awarding scholarships to local graduates. You will surely see her around at civic and school events, youth sport games, chamber of commerce events, and dining at one of our many local restaurants.

When asked about her practice philosophy, Dr. Wehr said, “I want to create an atmosphere of fun for children and a sense of peace for parents. It is our job to serve our patient families in a nurturing and individualized way. We are certain everyone that walks through our doors will feel like the star of the show!”

Pediatric Dentistry of Flower Mound is located at 2701 Old Settlers Road. They are contracted with most major insurance providers and accepting new patients. For more information, visit pdofm.com.

(Sponsored content)

Argyle resident wins 1 gold, 1 silver in Olympic skeet events
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

