Denton County Friends of the Family acquires Explorium Denton Children’s Museum

Denton County Friends of the Family, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing comprehensive services to those impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault, announced last week the acquisition of Explorium Denton Children’s Museum.

“This strategic acquisition aims to expand DCFOF’s outreach and support efforts for children and families within the community,” the organization said in a statement. “Explorium has been a cherished institution, fostering creativity, curiosity, and learning for children of all ages. With its interactive exhibits and educational programs, the museum has played a pivotal role in enriching the lives of countless families in Denton County.”

According to a news release, DCFOF plans to integrate Explorium’s resources and programs into its existing services, enhancing its ability to support children affected by trauma and providing a safe, nurturing environment for learning and growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Explorium into the DCFOF family,” said Toni Johnson-Simpson, Executive Director of Denton County Friends of the Family. “This acquisition allows us to broaden our scope of services and create new opportunities for healing and education for children and families who have experienced trauma. We believe that Explorium’s innovative approach to learning and play aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering resilience and hope.”

Explorium will continue to operate under its name, ensuring that the community can still enjoy the same engaging and educational experiences it has come to love, according to the news release. New programs and initiatives designed to address the unique needs of children and families impacted by violence and abuse will be introduced.

“We are excited about the potential this partnership brings”, said Dinora Padilla-Avina, Executive Director of Explorium. “By joining forces with Denton County Friends of the Family, we can ensure that Explorium remains a vibrant and integral part of our community while expanding its reach and impact to those who need it most.”

DCFOF said it will work with Explorium’s existing staff and volunteers “to ensure a seamless integration of services and maintain the high standards of excellence upheld by both organizations.”

The community is invited to an open house event on Oct. 9, where existing members and families can explore the museum, learn about new programs and meet the teams from DCFOF and Explorium. More details about that event will be announced later.