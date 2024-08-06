Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Serve Lewisville named Nonprofit of the Year

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Serve Lewisville

Serve Lewisville received the 2023 Nonprofit of the Year award at the 18th annual Unity Luncheon last week in Lewisville.

“Similar to its big sister in Denton, Serve Lewisville provides a quality community space to other nonprofit organizations at a reduced cost,” the Highland Village Business Association said in a statement. “This arrangement enables nonprofits to allocate more funding toward their mission instead of overhead costs. With multiple nonprofits working together in one location to meet people’s needs, individuals can easily come to Serve Lewisville and find assistance in various areas. Finding help should be easy, and nonprofits should not have to struggle to support their clients. Serve Lewisville makes this a reality.”

The two other finalists for the award were Winning The Fight and Heart of the City Lewisville.

The event, which was sponsored by local rotary clubs and Independent Financial, was hosted by the Flower Mound and Lewisville chambers and the Highland Village Business Association. Many local organizations, businesses and community leaders attended, including Lewisville ISD Trustee Sheila Taylor, Denton County Judge Andy Eads and several county commissioners, and State Reps. Kronda Thimesch and Ben Bumgarner.

Denton County Friends of the Family acquires Explorium Denton Children’s Museum
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

