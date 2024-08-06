Twin Coves Park is reopening

Twin Coves Park, which has been closed since May, is reopening this week, the Flower Mound Parks and Recreation department announced Tuesday.

The park, located at 5001 Wichita Trail on the north shore of Grapevine Lake in west Flower Mound, was closed on May 28 after sustaining significant storm damage, as well as flooding.

“Once lake levels finally receded last month and we were able to access the park, our staff has been hard at work on cleanup efforts to open back up as quickly as possible,” the department said in a statement.

The park will open for day use access – including boat ramp access – on Wednesday. There will be a soft opening for overnight guests with existing reservations Friday through Monday. The department is planning on having full park access and normal operations resume on Aug. 16.

“Thank you for your patience and support during the flooding and recovery period,” the department said. “We look forward to seeing you at Twin Coves Park very soon!”