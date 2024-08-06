Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Lewisville ISD mourns death of longtime administrator

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of Lewisville ISD

Lewisville ISD is mourning the loss of Marshall Durham, who worked as a teacher, principal and assistant superintendent in the district for 45 years.

Durham died of natural causes last week at the age of 91.

“His legacy in LISD lives on, not only through the campus named after him, Marshall Durham Middle School, but through the thousands of lives he helped shape as an educator and community leader,” the district said in a statement.

Durham graduated from Lewisville High School in 1951. After serving in the military and earning his degree at the University of North Texas, Durham returned to LISD in 1957 to serve as a 7th grade teacher at then Central Elementary, according to a LISD news release. In 1968, he became principal of LISD’s first dedicated middle school before accepting the role of assistant superintendent in 1972.

During his tenure with LISD, Durham saw the district grow from one school building to one of the largest in the state, culminating with the opening of both Hebron and Flower Mound High Schools in 1999. He retired in 2001.

“Mr. Durham’s legacy lives on in the hearts and halls of everyone in the Lewisville and LISD communities,” said LISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp. “There’s no doubt that his impact will be felt in our district for many decades to come through the lives and contributions of those that he educated, and his children and grandchildren that have continued the Durham family tradition of service to our schools and community.”

Durham’s wife of 69 years, Sue Ann Durham, died three weeks before her husband’s death, according to their obituaries. One of their sons, Rudy, was the former chief appraiser for the Denton Central Appraisal District and served the city of Lewisville as mayor or City Council member for 27 straight years.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

