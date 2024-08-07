Argyle Seniors Organization hears talk on new sleep apnea therapy

Submitted by Jody Bellinghausen, ASCO Secretary

The Argyle Seniors Citizens Organization (ASCO) held its monthly luncheon July 12. About 70 members and guests attended the Independence Day-themed event at the Southwest County Courthouse in Canyon Falls.

Those attending enjoyed a fajita lunch, including rice and refried beans catered by Christina’s Mexican Restaurant, as well as salads and desserts provided by ASCO members.

Lunch sponsor and guest speaker Jody Holder of Inspire Therapy gave an informative presentation for people who have been diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and have tried and struggled with continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines.

Holder explained that Inspire Therapy is a mask-free system that enables apnea patients to control their treatment through a surgical implant, remote and app.

Dr. Sidra Usman Saeed, a board-certified sleep medicine specialist, was there to answer questions from the audience. To learn more about Inspire therapy visit www.inspiresleep.com/educate.

The audience also heard from one of ASCO’s monthly table sponsors, Jeffrey Fisher of Fisher Q Electric. ASCO board member Lynn Seeden moderated an informative five-minute Q & A with Fisher about common electrical issues in your home.

The luncheon concluded with an hour of Bingo.

ASCO meetings are held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Friday of the month. Due to a scheduling conflict, the next ASCO luncheon will be on the third Friday (Aug. 16). ASCO is a 501(c)(3) organization.