Flower Mound is Texas’ fourth ‘Leading City for Quality of Life,’ study says

Flower Mound was recently ranked as the No. 4 “Leading City for Quality of Life” in Texas.

To mark July as National Park and Recreation Month, LawnStarter, a national lawn services company with a blog, ranked the quality of life in 500 U.S. cities based on 16 categories, including life expectancy, unemployment rate, environment, housing and infrastructure, education and more, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

According to the report, Flower Mound stood out for its economic stability, safety and education, ranking No. 89 in the country and No. 4 in Texas, behind Allen, Frisco and McKinney.

To read the full report, click here.