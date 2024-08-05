3 shot at Sneaky Pete’s in Lewisville; suspect at large

Three people were shot Sunday night at Sneaky Pete’s bar and grill on Lewisville Lake, and police are seeking help identifying the suspect.

Police responded to the waterfront bar about 10 p.m. to a reported shooting, according to a news release from the Lewisville Police Department. A verbal altercation between two people turned physical, and then one person shot three people before leaving.

Two victims were taken to local hospitals with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, and the third victim declined medical treatment, according to police.

“Detectives have determined this is an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public,” Lewisville PD said in a statement. “The suspect left the scene before officers arrived, and a physical description is too vague to release at this time. If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Detective J. Potter by phone at 972.219.3635 or by email at [email protected].”

To anonymously report a tip, call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or visit dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.