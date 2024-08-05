Justin man, 21, dies in motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist died Friday night in a crash in southwest Denton County.

According to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a car was stopped at a red light in the westbound lanes of Hwy 114 near Winding Meadows Drive (south of Justin, west of Texas Motor Speedway) about 11:30 p.m. Friday when a motorcycle struck it from behind at a high rate of speed.

The motorcyclist, 21-year-old Jacoby Shoemaker, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the DPS. The two people in the car were not injured. No further information was immediately available.