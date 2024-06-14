Highland Village fire chief arrested for solicitation, resisting arrest

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested 14 men in a prostitution sting in Lewisville — including the Highland Village Fire Department chief — for solicitation of a prostitute, a state jail felony.

“The operation was designed to suppress prostitution in our community by arresting offenders attempting purchase of sexual favors for money,” the DCSO said in a news release. “Leads on other persons engaging in prostitution were also developed and being followed up on” by the DCSO’s Human Trafficking Unit.

The Tarrant County and Grayson County sheriff’s offices assisted the DCSO with the operation, as did the police departments in Lewisville, Argyle and Arlington.

Jason Collier, the fire chief in Highland Village since summer 2022, was also charged with resisting arrest, according to the DCSO. Before he was named fire chief, Collier had been an assistant fire chief with the HVFD from 2008-22.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the city of Highland Village said it has acted according to city personnel policies by placing Collier on paid administrative leave, pending further investigation.