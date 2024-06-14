Senior Talk DFW — June 2024

June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month. About 1 in 10 adults over age 60 are abused, neglected, or financially exploited.

Elder abuse, encompassing physical, emotional, financial, and neglectful mistreatment of individuals aged 60 and above, is a pervasive yet often concealed issue. It occurs within family settings, caregiving facilities, and communities, perpetrated by both strangers and trusted individuals. Physical abuse inflicts bodily harm through force, while emotional abuse targets psychological well-being, often unnoticed but leaving lasting scars. Financial exploitation exploits elders’ finances for personal gain, jeopardizing their security and autonomy. Neglect, intentional or not, results from caregivers failing to meet basic needs, risking health and well-being.

Detection proves challenging as victims may fear reporting or lack capacity due to cognitive or physical limitations. Raising awareness, educating, and establishing support networks are vital in prevention. Collective efforts from communities, governments, and social services are necessary to safeguard elders’ rights and dignity. Fostering respect, empathy, and vigilance can create safer environments where elders can age with dignity and without fear of abuse.

For more information about Elder Abuse, contact Adult Protective Services at 202-370-6292.

Senior Talk DFW seminar series: Help keep the older adults in your world safe. Limit who has access to their personal information. Keep the contact information for physician and financial advisors and pertinent financial information in one place such as the GO Binder or 4-1-1 Binder. The GO Binder is for emergencies, it goes with you and helps all know what to do immediately. The Essential 4-1-1 Binder takes up where your legal Estate Plan binder leaves off.

For more information about the Binders join us on June 20 from 10-11:30 a.m. at NCTC, North Central Texas College, in Parker Square. RSVP at www.SeniorTalkDFW.com so we’ll have enough binders for all. Or you can call/text us at 469-616-0561.

Do you have beloved parents or grandparents and see that they need more help? What resources are available? What are your next steps? RSVP online at MovingMomandDadWebinar.com on June 8 from 10-11 a.m. for information to get you started. Register and we’ll send the replay even if you can’t make it live.

Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Senior Talk DFW, Keller Williams Realty – You go love on your loved ones, let us handle the details.

(Sponsored content)