Former Argyle fire chief sentenced to 4+ years in prison for embezzlement

In United States District Court on Thursday, former Argyle Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger was sentenced to 50 months in prison, over a year after he pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges.

Hohenberger, who had been with the Argyle Fire District (now Denton County ESD No. 1) for 30 years, was indicted on 13 counts by a federal grand jury and arrested by the FBI in November 2022. Hohenberger was accused of taking money from the operating account of the fire district (which received federal funds in the form of Medicare reimbursements) and used about half a million dollars of those funds to pay personal credit card bills, including, in part, cash advances at casinos, payments related to a family member’s business in Hawaii and other personal uses, according to the indictment. He pleaded guilty to those charges in May 2023.

In addition to the 50 months in prison, Hohenberger’s sentencing in the U.S. Eastern District of Texas before Judge Robert Schroeder included three years of supervised release after his prison term, and he was ordered to pay $509,807.50 in restitution to the ESD.

“Since January 2023, the Denton County ESD No. 1 Board of Commissioners, new fire chief and administrative staff have worked diligently to make the firefighters whole and to ensure accountability, sustainability and transparency for the future,” the ESD said in a statement Thursday. “Today’s decision marks a significant moment in the board’s efforts to uphold integrity and accountability in public service for the citizens of our communities. Denton County ESD No. 1 would like to thank the U.S. Department of Justice for their diligence in resolving this case.”