Thursday, August 1, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Argyle Police Blotter

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
9

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On May 28 at 9:43 a.m., a driver reported seeing Argyle police closing a high water crossing on East Hickory Hill Road “without putting out appropriate coneage,” and then the caller proceeded to drive through it.

On May 28 at 3:51 p.m., a resident in the area of Stonecrest Road and Westover Drive reported there was a “suspicious man asking suspicious questions,” such as, “What is it like to sleep with your windows open?” An officer located the man, who said he was checking out the neighborhood because he’s considering buying a house there.

On June 11 at 12:15 p.m., a resident of Old Justin Road contacted police regarding a woman walking a blind horse up and down the road. The resident reported difficulty in controlling his own horses and said they were trying to jump the fence due to the presence of the blind horse. He was informed that there was no criminal offense.

On June 20 at 4:34 p.m., a man reported that his son was stopped at the intersection of Hwy 377 and Crawford Road by an unmarked squad car that had emergency lights, but the officer did not have a badge, gun or uniform. The caller was referred to the Denton Police Department.

Previous article
Argyle church asks lead pastor to resign over ‘inappropriate actions’
Next article
Former Argyle fire chief sentenced to 4+ years in prison for embezzlement
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.