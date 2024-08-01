Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On May 28 at 9:43 a.m., a driver reported seeing Argyle police closing a high water crossing on East Hickory Hill Road “without putting out appropriate coneage,” and then the caller proceeded to drive through it.

On May 28 at 3:51 p.m., a resident in the area of Stonecrest Road and Westover Drive reported there was a “suspicious man asking suspicious questions,” such as, “What is it like to sleep with your windows open?” An officer located the man, who said he was checking out the neighborhood because he’s considering buying a house there.

On June 11 at 12:15 p.m., a resident of Old Justin Road contacted police regarding a woman walking a blind horse up and down the road. The resident reported difficulty in controlling his own horses and said they were trying to jump the fence due to the presence of the blind horse. He was informed that there was no criminal offense.

On June 20 at 4:34 p.m., a man reported that his son was stopped at the intersection of Hwy 377 and Crawford Road by an unmarked squad car that had emergency lights, but the officer did not have a badge, gun or uniform. The caller was referred to the Denton Police Department.