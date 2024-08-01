Northwest ISD bans personal use of phones during class time

Northwest ISD announced Thursday that students will no longer be allowed to use their phones during class time.

“Following a thorough review of district and school practices, Northwest ISD will implement device practices that prohibit the personal use of cellphones during class time,” the district said in a statement. “Campus leaders met throughout the summer to align standards for cellphone usage in schools. These standards were developed to balance best practices for a strong learning environment with the need for cell phones during emergencies. These new standards will assist teachers by ensuring student learning is prioritized in the classroom and minimizing distractions.”

The new rules will begin at the start of the 2024-2025 school year on Aug. 14, according to a Northwest ISD news release. Across all levels, students will be allowed to have cellphones in their backpacks, and cellphones will be prohibited for personal use during class time.

The following practices are specific at the indicated campus levels:

Elementary Schools

Cellphones, earbuds and smartwatches must be left in a student’s backpack at all times during the school day. These devices may not be used by students during the school day.

Middle Schools

Cellphones, earbuds and smartwatches must be left in a student’s backpack at all times during the school day.

Students may earn the opportunity to use cellphones during lunch.

High Schools

Cellphones and earbuds must be left in a student’s backpack during class unless a teacher allows their use for academic purposes. Smartwatches may be worn.

Students may use electronic devices in the hallways during passing periods and during lunch.

Students who do not follow these standards will be subject to disciplinary consequences in alignment with the Student Code of Conduct that all families agree to upon enrollment. Parents and guardians will be notified of any disciplinary action for cellphone usage.

“Northwest ISD and its schools believe technology can be used as a tool for learning, but the ongoing distraction of cellphones for personal use have hampered student learning,” NISD said in a statement. “We look forward to students learning and engaging with their friends and classmates when school resumes on Aug. 14.”