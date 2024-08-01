Thursday, August 1, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

From the Firehouse — July 2024

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
7
Denton County ESD No. 1 Fire Chief Ricky Vaughan (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

This spring, we experienced one of the wettest years on record – allowing us to enjoy cooler than normal temperatures through early June. However, that is about to change as we enter our hottest months. The “heat index” is a value based on the outdoor temperature and humidity. High humidity does not allow sweat to evaporate as easily, causing your body to have difficulty cooling itself. A high heat index can make someone more at risk to heat exhaustion and heatstroke – which is life-threatening.

Heat exhaustion is less dangerous, but can present with muscle cramps, headaches, dizziness, weakness, fatigue, nausea and vomiting.

If heat exhaustion isn’t treated, it can lead to heatstroke.

Heat stroke is the most severe form of heat illness, with primary symptoms that include confusion, altered mental status and a very high core body temperature above 104 degrees.

Heatstroke needs immediate medical attention to prevent permanent damage to your brain and other vital organs that can result in death.

To avoid heat-related illness this summer:

  • Wear loose, lightweight clothing
  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Never leave anyone in a parked car
  • Take it easy during the hottest parts of the day

For the month of May, the Denton County Emergency Services District #1 responded to 326 calls, with 58% being medical related and 42% being fire or service related, and an average response time of 7:26 minutes.

To reach Chief Vaughan, please send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.

Previous article
Pat Green to headline Celebrate Roanoke festival
Next article
Northwest ISD bans personal use of phones during class time
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.