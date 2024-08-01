From the Firehouse — July 2024

This spring, we experienced one of the wettest years on record – allowing us to enjoy cooler than normal temperatures through early June. However, that is about to change as we enter our hottest months. The “heat index” is a value based on the outdoor temperature and humidity. High humidity does not allow sweat to evaporate as easily, causing your body to have difficulty cooling itself. A high heat index can make someone more at risk to heat exhaustion and heatstroke – which is life-threatening.

Heat exhaustion is less dangerous, but can present with muscle cramps, headaches, dizziness, weakness, fatigue, nausea and vomiting.

If heat exhaustion isn’t treated, it can lead to heatstroke.

Heat stroke is the most severe form of heat illness, with primary symptoms that include confusion, altered mental status and a very high core body temperature above 104 degrees.

Heatstroke needs immediate medical attention to prevent permanent damage to your brain and other vital organs that can result in death.

To avoid heat-related illness this summer:

Wear loose, lightweight clothing

Drink plenty of fluids

Never leave anyone in a parked car

Take it easy during the hottest parts of the day

For the month of May, the Denton County Emergency Services District #1 responded to 326 calls, with 58% being medical related and 42% being fire or service related, and an average response time of 7:26 minutes.

To reach Chief Vaughan, please send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.