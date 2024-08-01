Pat Green to headline Celebrate Roanoke festival

About three months after headlining Flower Mound’s Independence Fest, Texas country singer/songwriter Pat Green will return to southern Denton County for another performance free for the public.

The city of Roanoke announced Thursday that the Grammy-nominated Green will headline its annual Celebrate Roanoke festival on Oct. 12.

“Get ready for an unforgettable performance that you won’t want to miss at this FREE community event,” the city said in its announcement. “Save the date and join us for a fantastic day of music, food, and fun!”

Known for hits like “Wave on Wave,” “Carry On,” and “Texas On My Mind,” Green has sold more than 2 million records and has a string of Top Ten hits on the Billboard Country Radio chart, according to the town of Flower Mound. His latest album, “Miles and Miles of You,” is the 14th of his career and his first in nearly seven years. It features 10 tracks that capture the resilience, maturity and optimistic joy of Green’s creative resurgence.

Additional specific details about the 2024 Celebrate Roanoke festival have not yet been announced, but in recent years, event-goers spend the day on Oak Street shopping artisan and craft vendors, visiting Roanoke’s unique boutiques, eating at food booths and local restaurants, playing in the large children’s area, visiting a petting zoo, watching armadillo races, playing cow patty bingo, enjoying fireworks and more.