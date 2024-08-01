Bartonville Police Blotter

Thursday, August 1, 2024
We are dedicated to ensuring our community remains well-informed and secure. As part of this dedication, we strive to offer accurate updates regarding recent law enforcement calls for service. This blotter serves as a summary of incidents addressed by our department. It’s important to know that it doesn’t encompass every police action, and not all reported incidents lead to criminal charges. Our aim with the blotter is to promote transparency and facilitate improved communication between our community and its police department. This represents a method for us to achieve our vision of “Striving for excellence through community involvement, one interaction at a time.”

Harassment Report: An officer was dispatched to the 2600 block of E. FM 407. A business reported that a terminated employee was making harassing phone calls. A report was generated.

Suspicious Vehicle: Officers responded to a residence under construction in the 1400 block of Clydesdale Road regarding a suspicious vehicle. It was determined that teenagers were filming a horror movie.

Horseback Incident: An officer assisted ESD 1 in the 800 block of E. Jeter Road, where a person had been bucked off a horse. ESD 1 paramedics transported the individual to a nearby hospital.

Controlled Substance Arrest: An officer made a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle in the 3500 block of E. FM 407. Upon further investigation, two subjects were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Animal Bite: An officer responded with ESD 1 to the 1600 block of Bridle Bit Road regarding an animal bite. A delivery driver reported he was bitten by a dog.

