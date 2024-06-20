Rocco’s Italian Kitchen opens in Flower Mound

Rocco’s Italian Kitchen is now open in Flower Mound, the town announced Thursday.

Located in the former Swirl Bakery space at 3634 Long Prairie Road, the Italian restaurant boasts a large menu that includes hand-tossed New York pizza, homemade meatballs, decadent pastas and raviolis, and traditional Italian desserts like tiramisu and cannoli.

This is Rocco’s second location in North Texas; the first is located in Richardson. Owner Willie Stewart said he wanted to have a location closer to his grandchildren.

