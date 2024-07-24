Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Denton jailer fired, arrested for official suppression

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Miguel Mederos, photo courtesy of the Denton Police Department

The Denton Police Department has arrested a City of Denton Jail employee for official oppression following an investigation into misconduct involving an inmate, Denton PD said on Tuesday.

On July 17, 2024, a woman reported that civilian jailer Miguel Mederos, 22, offered her a ride to her vehicle after she was released from the City of Denton Jail on Jan. 2, 2023. The victim accepted the offer and told detectives that Mederos made several sexual statements toward her during the car ride, according to a Denton PD news release. He also made sexual advances toward her via text message that night.

Upon taking the report, Denton PD immediately placed Mederos on administrative leave. After reviewing evidence and conducting interviews, detectives determined that Mederos, a public servant acting under the color of his office or employment, intentionally subjected the victim to sexual harassment by requesting sexual favors.

On Tuesday, Mederos was terminated from his employment and arrested on a warrant for official oppression. He had worked for the department since June 2022. Mederos is currently in the Denton County Jail with bond set at $2,500, according to police.

“Our community is accustomed to a high level of police services, and it is essential that our actions reflect this reputation. The behavior of this individual is unfortunate and certainly does not represent the values of Denton’s law enforcement,” said Interim Chief Jessica Robledo. “All Denton PD employees are held to the highest of standards in our City and when their actions are inconsistent with this expectation, we have a duty to act swiftly. I want to acknowledge the thorough efforts of our detectives while affording a fair process to the involved member.”

To report information regarding this case or any employee misconduct, contact Internal Affairs Sgt. Michael McIntire at 940-349-8965.

Previous article
Denton County reports first human WNV case of the season
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

