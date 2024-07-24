Denton County reports first human WNV case of the season

Denton County Public Health on Tuesday reported the first human case of West Nile Virus in Denton County this year.

The community member lives in Sanger and was diagnosed with West Nile Virus Neuroinvasive Disease, according to a DCPH news release. To protect patient confidentiality, no further personal information will be released.

“We’re seeing more positive mosquito traps in the last few weeks indicating increasing risk for contracting West Nile Virus, just as we’ve seen in our first human case of the summer,” said Juan Rodriguez, DCPH Assistant Director and Chief Epidemiologist. “We ask community members to take preventive actions to lower their risk of contracting a mosquito-borne illness.”

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Visit the DCPH West Nile Virus website at DentonCounty.gov/WNV for additional information including mosquito maps, latest news and facts about WNV.