Flower Mound ranks as most livable small city in Texas

Flower Mound is the most livable small city in Texas, according to a new study published this month by SmartAsset, an online personal finance company.

Researchers compared key data points from 281 small cities, including unemployment rates, percentage of residents with health insurance, average commute times, annual housing costs as a percent of income, percent of residents below the poverty line and more, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

Flower Mound ranked No. 29 in the United States and is the only Texas community in the top 50.

To read the full report, visit https://bit.ly/3zVJwUj