Argyle resident aiming for another Olympic gold medal

Argyle residents will be able to watch one of their neighbors compete when they tune in to the 2024 Paris Olympics Games, beginning this weekend.

Vincent Hancock, 35, won gold in Men’s Skeet in the 2008, 2012 and 2020 Olympic Games, and he’s in Paris to try to join an elite group of Olympic athletes, including Michael Phelps and Carl Lewis. If he wins gold in Paris, Hancock will become the sixth athlete ever to win four Olympic gold medals in the same individual event, according to Team USA. Hancock has also won four world titles and 16 World Cup medals.

Hancock, an Army veteran and owner of Northlake Shooting Sports, told Team USA that he hopes to raise awareness in his sport.

“The legacy for me is not about just winning medals. That part’s been fun. In the end, it’s what kind of impact did you have? It’s about having a positive impact on those around you. Having so many kids getting started in shooting sports. If I can go and compete in 30 countries and do this, a lot of people can,” Hancock said. “These kids are learning gun safety, how to work as a team and, for many of them, it’s about gaining self-confidence.”

Click here to see the shooting sports TV schedule.