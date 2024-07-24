Wednesday, July 24, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Sports
Southern Denton County Sports

Argyle resident aiming for another Olympic gold medal

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Vincent Hancock poses for a portrait at a Team USA shoot on Nov. 20, 2019 in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Team USA)

Argyle residents will be able to watch one of their neighbors compete when they tune in to the 2024 Paris Olympics Games, beginning this weekend.

Vincent Hancock, 35, won gold in Men’s Skeet in the 2008, 2012 and 2020 Olympic Games, and he’s in Paris to try to join an elite group of Olympic athletes, including Michael Phelps and Carl Lewis. If he wins gold in Paris, Hancock will become the sixth athlete ever to win four Olympic gold medals in the same individual event, according to Team USA. Hancock has also won four world titles and 16 World Cup medals.

Hancock, an Army veteran and owner of Northlake Shooting Sports, told Team USA that he hopes to raise awareness in his sport.

“The legacy for me is not about just winning medals. That part’s been fun. In the end, it’s what kind of impact did you have? It’s about having a positive impact on those around you. Having so many kids getting started in shooting sports. If I can go and compete in 30 countries and do this, a lot of people can,” Hancock said. “These kids are learning gun safety, how to work as a team and, for many of them, it’s about gaining self-confidence.”

Click here to see the shooting sports TV schedule.

Previous article
Flower Mound ranks as most livable small city in Texas
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.