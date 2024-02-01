Services scheduled for Argyle principal; memorial funds set up for family

Argyle ISD announced Wednesday and Thursday that services have been scheduled for Argyle Middle School Principal Scott Gibson, who died in an accident on Sunday, and memorial funds have been established for his family.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 at St. Mark Catholic Church, 6500 Crawford Road. Following the funeral, a Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Argyle Middle School’s main gymnasium, 191 Hwy 377.

Argyle ISD said Thursday that it has received many requests from community members about how they can support Gibson’s wife, Jodie, and their four children. Two memorial funds have been set up for the Gibson family. You can donate to the DATCU Scott Gibson Memorial Fund (reference his birthdate May 25, 1974) by dropping off check or cash donations at any DATCU location. You can also donate via Venmo to the Venmo account @Scott-Gibson-Memorial-Fund.

If you would like to donate in Gibson’s memory to charitable organizations that were important to him, you can donate to the Argyle Education Foundation or the St. Mark Catholic Church Capital Campaign.

If you would like to give cards, notes or photos for the Gibson family, you can drop them off at the Argyle ISD Administration Building, 6601 Canyon Falls Drive, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays (except Fridays, when it closes at 4 p.m.).

Gibson, 49, served in Argyle ISD since 2006, first as an AMS Assistant Principal and became AMS Principal in 2009. He served nearly 30 years in public education as a teacher, coach and administrator. Before Argyle, he worked at Denton Ryan and Northwest High School and has impacted thousands of students and educators.