Thursday, February 1, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

Services scheduled for Argyle principal; memorial funds set up for family

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
6
Scott Gibson, photo courtesy of Argyle ISD

Argyle ISD announced Wednesday and Thursday that services have been scheduled for Argyle Middle School Principal Scott Gibson, who died in an accident on Sunday, and memorial funds have been established for his family.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 at St. Mark Catholic Church, 6500 Crawford Road. Following the funeral, a Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Argyle Middle School’s main gymnasium, 191 Hwy 377.

Argyle ISD said Thursday that it has received many requests from community members about how they can support Gibson’s wife, Jodie, and their four children. Two memorial funds have been set up for the Gibson family. You can donate to the DATCU Scott Gibson Memorial Fund (reference his birthdate May 25, 1974) by dropping off check or cash donations at any DATCU location. You can also donate via Venmo to the Venmo account @Scott-Gibson-Memorial-Fund.

If you would like to donate in Gibson’s memory to charitable organizations that were important to him, you can donate to the Argyle Education Foundation or the St. Mark Catholic Church Capital Campaign.

If you would like to give cards, notes or photos for the Gibson family, you can drop them off at the Argyle ISD Administration Building, 6601 Canyon Falls Drive, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays (except Fridays, when it closes at 4 p.m.).

Gibson, 49, served in Argyle ISD since 2006, first as an AMS Assistant Principal and became AMS Principal in 2009. He served nearly 30 years in public education as a teacher, coach and administrator. Before Argyle, he worked at Denton Ryan and Northwest High School and has impacted thousands of students and educators.

Previous article
Motorcyclist, 21, dies in Flower Mound crash
Next article
Harness the power of germicidal UV light treatment for a healthier home environment
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.