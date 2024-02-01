Motorcyclist, 21, dies in Flower Mound crash

A 21-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday night in a crash with another vehicle in south Flower Mound, according to the Flower Mound Police Department.

Initial reports indicate the man was headed north on FM 2499 and had just passed Gerault Road when a sedan entered the roadway at Indian Hills Avenue and the motorcycle hit it, according to a FMPD spokesman. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office, as of Thursday afternoon.

The occupants of the sedan were not injured, according to police. The crash is still under investigation.