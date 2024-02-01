Argyle ISD to host beam signing at future school

Argyle ISD is inviting the community to a special Beam Signing Ceremony later this month at the district’s fourth elementary school, which will open in August.

The new school, currently under construction at 6601 Cleveland Gibbs Road in the Harvest community, was named Jane Ruestmann Elementary after a Hilltop Elementary art teacher of more than 30 years. Students, alongside Principal DeLauren Tullos and Ruestmann, will leave their mark as they sign a ceremonial beam dedicated to the construction of the new building, according to a district news release.

“This community event welcomes everyone, with special invitations extended to students within our campus zone,” the district said in a statement. “Be sure not to miss this remarkable occasion!”

The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day at the site of the new school.