UIL announces realignment for 2024-26

The University Interscholastic League announced Thursday the reclassification and realignments for high school sports in the state for the next two school years.

Argyle ISD

Argyle High School will be in District 3-5A in football, along with Arlington Sequin, Burleson, Colleyville Heritage, Everman, Grapevine, The Colony, Mansfield Summit and Mansfield Timberview. In basketball and volleyball, Argyle HS will be in District 6-5A with Colleyville Heritage, Grapevine, Denton, Denton Ryan, Birdville and Richland.

Denton ISD and Lewisville ISD

In all sports, Denton Guyer, Flower Mound and Marcus will be in District 5-6A with Coppell, Denton Braswell, Lewisville, Hebron and Little Elm.

Northwest ISD

For the first time in NISD history, Byron Nelson, Eaton and Northwest high schools will all compete in all sports in the same UIL district, District 4-6A, along with Euless Trinity, Hurst Bell, Keller, Keller Central, Keller Timber Creek and Southlake Carroll.

