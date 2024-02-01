Thursday, February 1, 2024
Kick the commute and office close to home

Steve Gamel
Serial entrepreneur Rick Hopper shows off expansion plans for his Bartonville office space. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

When Rick Hopper of “Shark Tank” fame moved his company from California to North Texas 10 years ago, he’d spend every morning and every evening on a miserable commute from his house in the suburbs of Copper Canyon 40 minutes south toward the big city. On those trips, the most annoying part wasn’t necessarily the traffic or distance but rather the sun beating down unmercifully on his left ear.

It wasn’t long before he got fed up and moved his company to the best-kept secret, the town of Bartonville. All these years later, Hopper is finally willing to open up this prime office space and provide a local option for business owners still making that unnecessary drive south.

“Too many business owners are commuting 20 minutes to an hour each way every day when they could have their business right here in Bartonville and spend that time with their families or hobbies,” Hopper said. You may be familiar with some of the products Hopper has developed. One is the ReaderRest magnetic eyeglass holder that debuted on “Shark Tank” in 2012.

“Though limited to only a few lucky businesses, Bartonville is the best-kept secret. It’s been great to do business close to home.”

Located next to the Bartonville Police Department and a stone’s throw from Marty B’s, Cloud 9 Salon, Spa & Boutique, and the Bartonville Store, the existing 4,000-square-foot office space may be available immediately to prospective tenants.

Perhaps the best part is that Hopper is teaming up with local builder PGP Construction to expand the building to 18,000 square feet, with a second-floor option for an additional 12,000 square feet.

If you or anyone you know is interested, please join Hopper from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 8 for a sneak peek at the project.

Design renderings will be available to showcase what’s in store for the property.

“Come have a glass of wine, a cold beer, or a cup of coffee, and look at the project,” Hopper said. “I’m excited for whoever chooses this office space for their next business location. Bartonville is a beautiful place to do business.”

For more information, contact Rick Hopper at [email protected] or 714-240-1825.

(Sponsored content)

