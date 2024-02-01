New bridal boutique wants you to stand out on your special day

Many years ago, long before she married and raised three beautiful daughters, Sherry Archibald was a wedding planner with dreams of opening a bridal store. She pictured it as a small but popular local boutique where young women on the brink of wedding bliss could come and, without fail, find the perfect dress. All she needed was a little luck and the right opportunity.

That opportunity wouldn’t materialize until decades later. But once it did, it quickly became a family affair.

“My middle daughter, Launa, started working at another bridal store six years ago. She didn’t even tell me she’d applied,” Sherry said with a laugh. “Naturally, I vicariously lived through her new career and wished that was me. We started looking into having one of our own, and here we are. It’s been nice.”

Sherry and Launa opened Dearly Beloved Bridal Boutique in Flower Mound in December. Though they handle most of the work running the store and catering to future brides, they get plenty of help from Sherry’s oldest daughter, Kayla, and youngest daughter, Megan. Even Sherry’s young granddaughter is the perfect model for flower girl pictures. Located in Parker Square, the store embraces the uniqueness and individuality of a modern bride seeking comfort and style on her special day. Their carefully curated collection includes over 100 gowns and offers a refreshing blend of contemporary designs, luxurious fabrics, and silhouettes that exude effortless refinement.

“This is a special moment in someone’s life, and we want to help make it as magical as possible,” Sherry said. “Just the other day, we helped one bride find a gown we don’t even carry. We have a wide range of sizes and work hard to meet any price point. We’re also open on Sundays and stay open until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. We are all about creating the best experience.”

Dearly Beloved Bridal Boutique will host a Sip and See event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 11, and a ribbon cutting on February 15. To learn more about the bridal store and see their beautiful collection of dresses, visit dearlybelovedbridalboutique.com.

(Sponsored content)