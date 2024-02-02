Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Are you ready for the 2024 Senior Prom?

There are many things I LOVE about living in this area, but one of my favorites is the annual Senior Prom. This is a very special prom for those 55 and better! The prom is organized by The Quirky Crew & Company, a group of senior living and healthcare professionals who share the common goal of serving our older adults through fun events and lots of laughter.

This year’s theme is a SOCK HOP and believe me, you’re going to think you have stepped back in time to 1955! A 50’s diner-style dinner will be served, and we will rock & roll to music by DJ David Hodges and The Super Gliders Band. There’s also a rumor that America’s favorite redhead, Lucy will be stopping by. Put on your dancing shoes, poodle skirt, leather jacket…or whatever you are comfortable wearing and join us for an unforgettable evening.

The event is hosted by The Cross Timbers YMCA at 2021 Cross Timbers Rd., Flower Mound.

WHEN: Friday, 4/12/2024

TIME: 5:30 to 8:30 PM

Tickets are $20/each and can be purchased at the YMCA, or at the door. To be safe, purchase your tickets in advance, as it’s likely this event will sell out. All proceeds raised will benefit the YMCA.

Local businesses who would like to help sponsor the event are welcome! Please call Karyl Thomas for details, 520-603-5565.

Grab your pals and join us for a swell time!

Lori Williams is a Flower Mound resident with 17+ years of experience working in senior living. Her placement service has been voted “Best of Denton County” for the past 5 years. Lori is also the host of the popular podcast, “Aging in Style.” Contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

