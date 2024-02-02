Friday, February 2, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Local Experts

Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Are you ready for the 2024 Senior Prom?

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
4
Lori Williams is dedicated to helping find the right senior housing for you or your loved ones. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

There are many things I LOVE about living in this area, but one of my favorites is the annual Senior Prom. This is a very special prom for those 55 and better! The prom is organized by The Quirky Crew & Company, a group of senior living and healthcare professionals who share the common goal of serving our older adults through fun events and lots of laughter.

This year’s theme is a SOCK HOP and believe me, you’re going to think you have stepped back in time to 1955! A 50’s diner-style dinner will be served, and we will rock & roll to music by DJ David Hodges and The Super Gliders Band. There’s also a rumor that America’s favorite redhead, Lucy will be stopping by. Put on your dancing shoes, poodle skirt, leather jacket…or whatever you are comfortable wearing and join us for an unforgettable evening.

The event is hosted by The Cross Timbers YMCA at 2021 Cross Timbers Rd., Flower Mound.

WHEN: Friday, 4/12/2024
TIME: 5:30 to 8:30 PM

Tickets are $20/each and can be purchased at the YMCA, or at the door. To be safe, purchase your tickets in advance, as it’s likely this event will sell out. All proceeds raised will benefit the YMCA.

Local businesses who would like to help sponsor the event are welcome! Please call Karyl Thomas for details, 520-603-5565.

Grab your pals and join us for a swell time!

Lori Williams is a Flower Mound resident with 17+ years of experience working in senior living. Her placement service has been voted “Best of Denton County” for the past 5 years. Lori is also the host of the popular podcast, “Aging in Style.” Contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

(Sponsored content)

Previous article
New bridal boutique wants you to stand out on your special day
Next article
Money Sense: Could your home help you fund your retirement?
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.