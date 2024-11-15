Friday, November 15, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound bank robbery suspect arrested

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Christopher Betts, photo courtesy of Denton County Jail

Flower Mound police have arrested a suspect from three bank robberies in the past month.

Surveillance images courtesy of the Flower Mound Police Department

On Nov. 4, police responded to a reported robbery in progress at PointBank, 4920 Long Prairie Road, where an unknown male suspect — wearing a Rugrats T-shirt — had demanded 20 $100 bills. The bank employee gave the man $1,000 and he left on foot before police arrived, according to a FMPD news release.

Witnesses believed it was the same suspect from two previous robberies at the bank in October. Witnesses were able to provide a description of the vehicle and a direction of travel, according to FMPD. An officer in the immediate area located a matching vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

Once stopped, the vehicle’s driver was identified as Christopher L. Betts, 44, of Lewisville. Betts matched the robbery suspect’s description, and money — in the exact amount and denominations — was in the vehicle, according to police. Betts was arrested and charged with robbery. Betts is also facing two additional charges of robbery in relation to Oct. 10 and Oct. 26 robberies at PointBank. Denton County Jail records also show two charges of robbery out of Coppell.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact FMPD’s tip line at 972-874-3307.

Previous article
Legal Talk Texas: Defining a Gift
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.