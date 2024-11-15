Flower Mound bank robbery suspect arrested

Flower Mound police have arrested a suspect from three bank robberies in the past month.

On Nov. 4, police responded to a reported robbery in progress at PointBank, 4920 Long Prairie Road, where an unknown male suspect — wearing a Rugrats T-shirt — had demanded 20 $100 bills. The bank employee gave the man $1,000 and he left on foot before police arrived, according to a FMPD news release.

Witnesses believed it was the same suspect from two previous robberies at the bank in October. Witnesses were able to provide a description of the vehicle and a direction of travel, according to FMPD. An officer in the immediate area located a matching vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

Once stopped, the vehicle’s driver was identified as Christopher L. Betts, 44, of Lewisville. Betts matched the robbery suspect’s description, and money — in the exact amount and denominations — was in the vehicle, according to police. Betts was arrested and charged with robbery. Betts is also facing two additional charges of robbery in relation to Oct. 10 and Oct. 26 robberies at PointBank. Denton County Jail records also show two charges of robbery out of Coppell.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact FMPD’s tip line at 972-874-3307.