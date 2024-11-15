Jill Annette (McMinn) Goodchild passed away March 17, 2024, in Flower Mound at the age of 65 after fighting her courageous battle with lung cancer.

Jill was born in Fort Worth on February 6, 1959, to her parents Betty Ruth (Ward) and Clayton Gene McMinn. She graduated from Trinity High School. Jill went on to work in careers as a buyer throughout her lifetime. Jill married Kip Goodchild on June 27, 1998, and welcomed his sons Tyler and Trey into her life.

Jill was loving wife and mother. She loved planning and hosting events to celebrate both big and small moments in her family members’ lives. Jill had a special passion for Christmas and loved to decorate, give gifts, and make delicious home-cooked meals. Her family members cherish memories of her delightful smile, infectious laughter, and stubborn willpower that kept her going throughout her health challenges. Jill’s greatest gift was sharing her heart with everyone that knew her.

Surviving Jill and remembering her with love are her husband, Kip; sons Tyler (Miranda) Goodchild of Rock Rapids, IA and Trey (Crystal) Goodchild of Flower Mound; grandchildren Turner, Aysa, Zion, Tatum, Tinley, and Okly; stepfather Fred Terryn (Hurst, TX), and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members, including two great-nieces, Abby Hall and Bella Thomas, who were especially close to her.

Preceding her in death were her father, Clayton McMinn; mother, Betty Terryn; and siblings Carol Hook, Ron McMinn, and Tena Brock.