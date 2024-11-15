Friday, November 15, 2024
Argyle residents voice opposition toward proposed gas station

By Mark Smith
At a Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) meeting Thursday night, dozens of Argyle residents showed up to voice their opposition for a proposed QuikTrip gas station and convenience store at the town’s busiest intersection.

Image courtesy of the town of Argyle

The proposed project is for the southeast corner of FM 407 and Hwy 377 in the Waterbrook development, and is a far cry from the original plan for that corner when Waterbrook was first approved, Councilman Ron Schmidt said earlier this week.

“The initial vision of this intersection was for it to be a very special corner for Argyle, a first impression, if you will,” Schmidt said. “(The proposed QT) doesn’t act as a catalyst to attract high-end retail and restaurants that this area was intended to have.”

Earlier this year, the Argyle Town Council unanimously approved a resolution stating that a gas station/convenience store is not permitted at that location. It has not been formally submitted to the town, but if it is, it would require council approval. More than 120 Waterbrook residents have submitted their signed opposition to the project, due to traffic concerns, noise and light pollution, and because they want restaurants and/or retail stores that residents can walk to.

At the PACE meeting, representatives of the applicant gave a short presentation about their concept plan, and then listened to residents’ feedback. Several dozen residents — mostly Waterbrook residents — were there, and nearly all — if not all — of them seemed to oppose the QT, with many saying that the QT would be much better for a different location in the area, such as at FM 407 and I-35W.

The developers indicated that they were aware the proposed QT wasn’t a popular idea with the town and residents, but held the PACE meeting to get the feedback directly from the people. And with the opposition from Town Council, the gas station at that location is highly unlikely to be approved.

Jill Annette (McMinn) Goodchild
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

